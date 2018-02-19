No decision on relocating Spartanburg Co. courthouse workers

Related Coverage Courthouse employees file lawsuit against employer, Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A push to relocate workers at the Spartanburg County Courthouse was again up for discussion Monday.

Consultants gave county leaders an update on finding a temporary location until a new courthouse gets built.

Five courthouse employees are suing the county. They say mold exposure made them sick.

“I’m glad progress is being made,” said Spartanburg County Clerk of Court Hope Blackley. It’s progress she’s been pushing for from the beginning, as she said concerns keep coming up. “We’re getting ready to do another remediation and abatement.”

Having already spent over a million dollars to get rid of the mold, Spartanburg County Council is now trying to find a temporary location for the courthouse workers until the new one gets built in a few years.

“The current courthouse is putting money down a hole,” said Councilman David Britt. “Nobody could tell us was the courthouse making people sick or not making people sick so we weren’t going to roll the dice and leave any employees or citizens in that courthouse.”

Consultants tasked with finding a safe place to house the courthouse gave an update at Monday’s meeting. The consultants are from Justice Planning Associates, and a representative told county council they gave the current building a 2 out of 10 for security.

“We’re trying to make sure that if we do move them that we move them into a better security situation than they have now,” said Councilman Roger Nutt. “You also got to have a place where public transportation is also available or we could provide that if we go somewhere out of the city.”

The consultants said they’ve explored roughly 100 sites, seeking a location 120,000-150,000 square feet with 600-800 parking spaces.

“They can’t just go out and find a local school that’s abandoned or an office space,” said Nutt. “We have to find a space where they basically tear out everything so a warehouse would be the best case scenario.”

Council didn’t take any votes as the consultants keep looking for more options.

“This is a $13-$15 million move so once we make that decision we’re going to go full board and try to get the people out,” said Nutt.

The Clerk of Court tells 7News she’s been advised this temporary location could help with the overall costs of the new courthouse.

Councilman Nutt says they could us some money from the penny sales tax since they’d need to relocate people anyway to build at that location. “There are aspects of that that can because once you start looking at building a new building there is always intent of relocating workers and tearing down the old structure,” said Nutt.

“We’re not looking at raising taxes to do a temporary move,” said Councilman Bob Walker. “Somehow we’ve got to make sure we do a conservative operation that’s financially responsible as well as personally responsible.”