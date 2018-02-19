Recreational water use advisory lifted for French Broad River in River Arts Dist.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A recreational water use advisory has been lifted for the French Broad River in River Arts District and downstream areas.

According to a news release from the Buncombe County Health and Human Services, the recreational water use advisory for the French Broad River from the Amboy Road Bridge in Asheville to area further downstream has been lifted effective on Monday.

The advisory was issued initially due to a release of petroleum fuel from a facility that leaked into the French Broad River during the afternoon and evening on Feb. 4.

Health officials said the advisory has been lifted following a recent water quality test by the Department of Environmental Quality, which showed “no volatile compounds and no visible oil sheen” on the water.

For more information, call the Buncombe County Health and Human Services at 828-250-5016.