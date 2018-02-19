SC lawmakers draft bill defining same-sex marriage as ‘parody marriage’

COLUMBIA, S.C. – It’s controversial and once again, sparking debate.

Six Republican lawmakers in South Carolina are putting together a bill that would rename same-sex marriage as “parody marriage.”

If the legislation were to pass, the state of South Carolina wouldn’t have to legally recognize the marriage.

The Republican State Representatives sponsoring the bill include:

John McCravy, Greenwood District 13

James Burns, Greenville District 17

William Chumley, Spartanburg District 35

Steven Long, Spartanburg District 37

Josiah Magnuson, Spartanburg District 38

Richard Martin, Newberry Distrcit 40

“We live in a nation of laws, not in a nation of emotion,” explained Long over the phone.

According to Long, the bill would redefine marriage as only between a man and a woman.

A sexual relationship that does not fall within those boundaries, like homosexuality, Long said is a choice. Therefore, the decision would be considered part of that individuals faith, so the state would not have to recognize or endorse the marriage.

“We have medical professionals who have sworn statements and are willing to testify that there’s no such thing as a gay gene, or anything like that. It’s based on a person, faith-based assumption, and making assertions,” he said,

But who you love is not a choice, according to Rodney Tow, President of Upstate Pride SC. It’s who you are.

“This is the way I was born. I didn’t make a choice. And I feel like everyone has the right to happiness and to love.,” Tow told 7 News Monday evening.

He referenced that the U.S. Supreme Court already ruled that same sex marriage is legal in 2015, and that the bill won’t be moving forward without a fight.

“We’re here and we’re prepared to fight and stand up for our rights and what we believe in.”

To read the full transcript, click here: http://www.scstatehouse.gov/sess122_2017-2018/bills/4949.htm