Toxicology results pending after body found in Spartanburg Co., says coroner

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office officials said they are currently waiting on toxicology results after a body was found in wooded area on Friday on Zimmerman Lake Road.

We reported earlier that Coroner Rusty Clevenger said they responded to the 100 block of Zimmerman Lake Road in the Stone Station community.

The victim was identified by medical records as Stanley Blanchard, 62.

Blanchard was last seen on Nov. 22.

An autopsy revealed there was no trauma and there was no information to suggest that the death was caused by another person.