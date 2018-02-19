Toxicology results pending in deadly crash in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Officials with the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said it will be a few more days until toxicology results are back following a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night.

We reported earlier that Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said David Harmon Joseph Johnson, 44, died at the scene of the crash on SC-11 near Bonner Road.

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. when a truck headed south hit Johnson.

Highway Patrol said the truck ran off the side of the road and hit a tree, causing the truck to flip.

According to highway patrol, the 16-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger reportedly didn’t have their seat belts on and were ejected when they collided with the pedestrian.

Both juveniles were taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for non life-threatening injuries by ambulance and the pedestrian died at the scene.

The coroner says Johnson had just left the Dollar General store on Bonner Road before he was struck.

The crash remains under investigation using Highway Patrol’s MAIT team.