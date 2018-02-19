What it’s like to be an Olympian’s parent

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WAVY) – What’s it like to be the parent of a kid who is the best of the best in the eyes of the world?

“I’m Hagen’s dad!” Richard Kearney said with a laugh. That’s how everyone knows Kearney these days – as the father of an Olympian.

His son, 26-year-old snowboarder Hagen Kearney, made his Olympic debut in PyeongChang after just missing out on the games in Sochi.

“He put his head down and worked hard for the last few years and so it was real rewarding and it was great,” Richard Kearney said.

He knew from a young age his son had what it took to be an Olympian.

“It was a wonderful surprise to get the phone call that he was qualified, but we could see it coming,” Richard said. “He just kept improving every year.”

That improvement came only with hard work, and many setbacks along the way.

Richard said, “So you watch the kids put their heart and soul into it, sometimes it’s success, sometimes it’s just packing your suitcase and moving onto the next event.”

Hagen Kearney’s dad and six other family members went to South Korea to see him compete in the biggest event of his life. In the end, however, Hagen fell short of a medal.

But that doesn’t take away from what he’s achieved.

“No matter what he does with the rest of his adult life … if he continues to compete, great, but if he doesn’t, he’ll always be able to know he set that bar and he jumped over it. So it’s a great thing,” Richard Kearney said.

Photos: Olympic snowboarder Hagen Kearney View as list View as gallery Open Gallery PARK CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 10: Hagen Kearney descends the course as he finished fourth in the men's snowboard cross qualification during the Sprint U.S. Grand Prix at The Canyons Ski Resort on February 10, 2012 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) SIERRA NEVADA, SPAIN - MARCH 12: (L-R) Pierre Vaultier of France, Hagen Kearney of the United States, Alex Pullin of Australia, Markus Schairer of Austria, Shinya Momono of Japan and Duncan Campbell of New Zealand compete in the Men's Snowboard Cross semi final 1 on day five of the on March 12, 2017 in Sierra Nevada, Spain. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) SOLITUDE, UT - JANUARY 19: Hagen Kearney #11 competes in the qualification round of the Toyota US Grand Prix at Solitude Mountain Resort on January 19, 2017 in Solitude, Utah. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) SOLITUDE, UT - JANUARY 22: Hagen Kearney #5-1 and Alex Diebold #1-2 compete in the men's team snowboardcross during the Toyota US Grand Prix at Solitude Mountain Resort on January 22, 2017 in Solitude, Utah. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) SIERRA NEVADA, SPAIN - MARCH 12: (L-R) Luca Matteotti of Italy, Alex Pullin of Australia, Alex Deibold of the United States, Kevin Hill of Canada and Hagen Kearney of the United States compete in the Men's Snowboard Cross quarter final 2 on day five of the FIS Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships 2017 on March 12, 2017 in Sierra Nevada, Spain. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) SIERRA NEVADA, SPAIN - MARCH 12: (L-R) Hagen Kearney of the United States, Alex Pullin of Australia, Alex Deibold of the United States and Shinya Momono of Japan compete in the Men's Snowboard Cross quarter final 2 on day five of the FIS Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships 2017 on March 12, 2017 in Sierra Nevada, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) SIERRA NEVADA, SPAIN - MARCH 13: Nick Baumgartner (L) and Hagen Kearney of the United States pose with their gold medals during the medal ceremony for the Men's Team Snowboard Cross Final on day six of the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships 2017 on March 13, 2017 in Sierra Nevada, Spain. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) SIERRA NEVADA, SPAIN - MARCH 13: Nick Baumgartner (2ndL) and Hagen Kearney of the United States celebrate winning the gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Men's Team Snowboard Cross Final on day six of the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships 2017 on March 13, 2017 in Sierra Nevada, Spain. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 29: Snowboarder Hagen Kearney poses for a portrait during the Team USA PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics portraits on April 29, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 29: Snowboarder Hagen Kearney poses for a portrait during the Team USA PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics portraits on April 29, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 29: Snowboarder Hagen Kearney poses for a portrait during the Team USA PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics portraits on April 29, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 15: Hagen Kearney of the United States competes during the Men's Snowboard Cross Seeding on day six of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 15, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)