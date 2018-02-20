Activists push for more street lights on White Horse Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Several organizations are addressing Greenville County Council at their meeting Tuesday evening.

Freedom Fighters, From the Ground Up, Greenville Black Lives Matter, and the Greenville Democratic Party are some of the groups pushing for more street lights on White Horse Road.

The road is 16 miles long, and for miles on it, there are no street lights.

According to the highway patrol, last year, 20 pedestrians were killed and 97 were injured in Greenville County. Four of those fatalities and six of the injuries were on White Horse Road.

The coroner’s office says most of the deaths happened after dark.

“It’s a fatality, and a family is dealing with a loss,” said Traci Fant with Freedom Fighters.

Fant says she doesn’t want to see more roadside memorials. She wants more street lights, so the statistics decrease.

“I would like the county to get behind us in our push and stance for the need and assist us in facilitating funds,” Fant said.

However, White Horse Road is a state road where the county has no jurisdiction.

“If street lights are going to be put in on White Horse Road, that’s something that will have to be done by the state,” Councilman Ennis Fant said. “That’s something we can’t do.”

Councilman Fant says he believes there are other factors attributing to the problem that the county could take a look at fixing.

“You have a lot of people with limited transportation that live along the White Horse Road corridor that’s expediting this particular issue,” Councilman Fant said.

He says improving public transportation would help decrease the amount of people walking on the road.

Council says they understand the issue but says it all comes down to money, and there’s nothing in the state’s budget for White Horse Road.

” Most of the new money that’s being allocated by the road tax is mostly for interstates…that’s why we went all the way to the Federal Highway Administration trying to get help from them because we don’t have a lot of confidence that the state’s going to do a whole lot,” Councilman Fant said.

The Greenville County Council meeting starts at 6 P.M.