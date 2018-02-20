Armed & Dangerous man wanted in shooting, say Greenville Police

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police have named a 6th suspect in connection to a shooting on Rutherford Rd. at North Main St. on Feb. 7.

The driver of a vehicle was shot in the head and was in critical condition.

A passenger in the victim’s vehicle was able to guide their vehicle to a nearby parking lot where it crashed.

Police say two people were detained at the vehicles, two others were captured after a brief chase and one person was taken into custody after a hit-and-run.

Quavon Deshay Edmunds, 21, has warrants for attempted murder and other charges in connection to shooting a gun into a car, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and conspiracy, according to police.

They say Edmunds is considered armed and dangerous.

Four other suspects accused in the shooting are out on bond, according to Greenville Police Department officials.

GPD’s Johnathan Bragg said the four suspects out on bond are on house arrest and are under electronic monitoring, and are being monitored closely.

They are:

Curtis Lee Collins, 19

Damous Chavon Beasley, 22

Xavier Miguel Concepcion, 22

Justin Dashun Miller, 22

A 5th suspect Jaquan Devonta Dodd, 18, had his bond set at $7500.