Chesnee house fire under investigation

CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters say a Chesnee house fire appears suspicious.

The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. Tuesday at a house in the 1200 block of McSwain Road near Jolley Road.

Cooley Springs, Boiling Springs and New Prospect crews responded to the fire.

Cooley Springs Fire Chief Chuck White said the house was in flames when firefighters arrived on scene. It took crews about 35 minutes to knock down the fire.

Chief White said it doesn’t look like anyone lived at the house and no one was hurt.

The fire appears suspicious.

As of 10 a.m., fire investigators were still on scene.

This is a developing story.