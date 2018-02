ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — At least one person is dead after an early-morning fire in Anderson.

Deputy Coroner Don McCown confirmed he is responding to a deadly home fire.

Dispatch said the fire was reported around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Shirley Store Road.

Rock Springs and Ebenezer fire departments responded to the fire.

This is a developing story.