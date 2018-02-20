Driver, 1 other arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Seneca

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said they have made two arrests related to the deadly a hit-and-run crash that killed an 11-year-old girl in Oconee County Saturday.

Emmalee Budrevich, 11, was killed in the crash which happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Budrevich and her friends were reportedly walking to a nearby Dollar General and troopers said Budrevich was hit while crossing Wells Highway.

According to highway patrol, the driver — identified as John Melvin Miller, Jr., 19, of Seneca — and the vehicle’s owner — Jima Leigh Schuch, 35, also of Seneca, have been arrested.

Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said troopers and deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Seneca Creek Road and located Miller, who was wanted by highway patrol on a charge related to the fatal hit-and-run crash.

According to the sheriff’s office news release, Miller ran from deputies, but was apprehended a short time later.

He has since been turned over into highway patrol’s custody.

Miller was charged with felony leaving the scene resulting in death.

Schuch was charged with accessory after the fact and filing a false police report of a felony violation.

She was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Feb. 18 and was later released on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond.