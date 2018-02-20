Free documentary for fathers and families to air in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)–A documentary about teen pregnancy from the male’s perspective will be shown this Thursday in Spartanburg.

South Carolina Center For Fathers and Families and the Upstate Fatherhood Coalition will present the documentary. It’s free and organizers are looking to examine the challenges and choices facing young fathers.

After the screening, experts will discuss issues associated with teen pregnancy, early fatherhood and the legal system. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions.

The premier starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22 in the auditorium at Spartanburg Community College’s downtown campus on East Kennedy Street.

To learn more about the Upstate Fatherhood Coalition, visit upstatefatherhoodcoalition.com

More information about the S.C. Center for Fathers and Families is available at scfathersandfamilies.com or father365.com.