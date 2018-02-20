Gas station clerk robbed of purse, car in Buncombe Co., suspect sought

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery in Fairview, NC Monday night.

According to a news release, the clerk at Red Star convenience/Citgo gas station was robbed after locking the door to the business and while she was approaching her vehicle in the parking lot.

The suspect is described as being 5-foot-8 inches tall, medium build and was in his early to mid 20s.

According to the release, the suspect had brown hair, wore a navy blue bandanna, a red, white and black jacket with blue jeans.

The man reportedly pulled out a silver handgun and demanded the clerk’s purse and keys to her vehicle.

The suspect drove away from the scene in the clerk’s white 1995 Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office or call Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.