Greenville Co. leaders discuss proposed sale of GHS

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Leaders are set to discuss the proposed sale of Greenville Hospital System tonight at the Greenville County Council meeting.

Eight South Carolina lawmakers are introducing a bill to push for the sale of GHS.

Legislators said selling GHS would generate $2 to 3 billion, which could be put back into things such as the government and schools.

This comes three years after GHS switched from a public non-profit to a private non-profit, ending some government oversight.

The bill is being reviewed by the House Judiciary Committee.

A spokesperson for the health system said the sale would not be in the best interest of the community.

The following is a statement issued by GHS:

Greenville Health System has been providing high-quality health care to our community for more than a century. Led by local members of our community, our top priority is improving the health of the people we serve – today and in the future. Unfortunately, the most recent attack on locally owned, not-for-profit health care includes proposed legislation from a handful of local politicians that would force the sale of Greenville Health System assets. This latest political effort is another attempt at doing something that is not in the best interest of the community. The best healthcare organizations are locally led by medical experts, not politicians. It’s time to put politics aside and let the physicians, nurses, caregivers and local community leaders on our boards do what they do best – ensure the strongest healthcare future for the patients and communities we serve. We will not let these latest actions distract us from what truly matters – our singular focus of providing high-quality health care for all members of the community. Protecting access to locally controlled, not-for-profit health care is essential to the well-being of our community.