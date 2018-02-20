Help ID suspects from armed robbery in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for two people involved in an armed robbery at Fresh 2 Def in the White Horse Flea Market.

The robbery happened Sunday morning around 10:40am inside the flea market.

Two suspects entered the store and began looking over merchandise while waiting for other customers to leave, according to investigators.

The Sheriff’s Office says one of the suspects approached the counter with merchandise before pulling out a handgun and demanding cash from the register.

The suspects left with cash and merchandise before driving away in a champagne-colored Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information on the identity of the two is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.