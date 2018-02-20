Help police find missing 70-year-old man in Fletcher, NC

FLETCHER, NC (WSPA) – Fletcher Police Department officers are searching for a missing 70-year-old man.

According to a Fletcher Police Department Facebook post, police said Eustace Terrance Stewart, of Fletcher, was last seen leaving his home on Cane Creek Road on Feb. 16.

Stewart reportedly drives a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado truck with a North Carolina registration plate of XXS4133.

The vehicle also has a UNC Tarheels tag on the front bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fletcher Police at 828-687-7922.