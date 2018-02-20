House fire on Shirley St. in Anderson, no injuries

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Crews responded to a fire reported at a home on Shirley Street in Anderson Tuesday night.

Anderson Fire officials said the fire happened at a home in the 100 block of Shirley Street.

The fire reportedly started in the kitchen of the home after one of the homeowners, who was cooking, had to abruptly leave.

Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire reportedly damaged two rooms of the home and heavy smoke damaged the entire home.T

Fire officials deemed the house not livable.