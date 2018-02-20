IRS warning: Check your bank accounts for fraudulent refunds

The IRS is warning check your bank accounts for fraudulent refunds.

The agency believes scammers have not only hacked professional tax preparers to file fake returns this year, but they’re also now targeting home computers hoping to gain access to popular tax programs.

Tax experts say there have been tens of thousands of victims this year who have had fraudulent tax returns filed in their names.

Now the IRS warns tax payers who use programs like Turbo Tax need to be extra cautious that their computers are safe, even as tax professionals continue to be a prime target.

“They’re very deceptive, and you just have to have your radar up and not cave to it,” said Frank Ashby, a tax professional in Boiling Springs.

He says scammers who succeed in hacking your computer know your bank account number, but instead of taking money out that can be traced, they wait for you to get the funds.

“Money’s been deposited into your account, you know, if you’re Joe Blow on the street it’s ‘Oh Man I got a windfall.'”

That is, until the scammer calls pretending to be a debt collector. They say you’ll get arrested if you don’t wire them the money.

For the victims who did cash the check and wire the money, they’re still on the hook, they have to return the funds to the IRS.

Consumer experts recommend you keep a close eye on your bank account, and consider signing up for mobile alerts that tell you about every transaction.

Also make sure the anti-virus and anti-malware software is up to date on your computer, and that you’ve installed the latest version of your browser.