Old Canaan Rd. shooting news conference

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – One person is dead and another was hurt after a shooting on Old Canaan Road in Spartanburg County.

Deputies were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office found one man dead inside the home from an apparent gunshot wound.

The coroner identified the victim as 29-year-old Eric Morris.

Deputies say a second shooting victim was found at a nearby home with injuries that don’t appear to be life threatening.

The sheriff’s office has identified the suspect as 18-year-old Brian Cornelius Foster of Spartanburg.

Deputies say Foster is wanted on charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder and four counts each of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Warrants state Foster also shot at two other victims.

Foster should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to his arrest.