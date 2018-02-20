Man accused of pulling gun on 2 firefighters in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of pulling a gun on two firefighters Monday night.

According to a report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick Clary drove around a fire truck blocking the road and firefighters attempted to stop him from driving over a water hose.

The road was closed due to a house fire near Barnett Road and Highway 357 in Lyman.

Two firefighters at the scene tried to stop Clary and put the vehicle in park to keep the suspect from hitting someone, when deputies said Clary grabbed a .38 revolver and pointed it at two firefighters.

A struggle between the firefighters and the man occurred and one firefighter was able to grab the gun and throw it in the yard.

Clary was secured until deputies arrived on scene.

According to the report, Clary said he lived on Barnett Road and was just trying to get home.

Clary’s firearm was secured and taken into evidence.

He was charged with two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.

Clary was arrested and taken to the Spartanburg County jail.