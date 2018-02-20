Man attacked Belk employee, stole jewelry say Greenville Police

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Greenville Police are looking for a man who they say assaulted a Belk employee at Haywood Mall and stole jewelry.

A surveillance photo of the suspect was released by Greenville Police on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the man in the photo attacked the employee, took jewelry and left in a white, early 2000’s model Ford Taurus.

The suspect had a black lip ring, tattoos on his arms, legs, neck and face with the word “love” on his knuckles.

Greenville Police ask if you can identify him, call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463).

