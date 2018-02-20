Man wanted on attempted murder charge arrested in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a Seneca man wanted on outstanding warrants, including attempted murder, was arrested over the weekend.

According to a news release, Derrick Shaquille Dendy, 24, was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Sunday.

Deputies responded to a home on Redland Ranch Road in Walhalla during the early morning hours of Jan. 14 after reports of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found a victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand and midsection of his body, and the victim was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Investigators obtained arrest warrants against Dendy based on evidence that was gathered.

Dendy reportedly had an outstanding warrant on a charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in relation to the same incident as well as a Magistrate’s bench warrant.

According to the release, Dendy remains in custody on a combined $120,000 surety bond on the two sheriff’s office charges, and a hold has been placed on him by the Clemson Police Department.