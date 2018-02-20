Message in a bottle: Man asks for help finding Greenwood boy

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man is asking for help finding a boy with the initials J.T.S. that put a message in a bottle.

The message was written in 2003, so the boy would be about 25 years old.

Jay Hartman put the message on Facebook asking for help.

“Today i found a message in a bottle on the ocean side of Baruch North Island Reserve approximately 1 mile north of the jetty. According to the letter the bottle was sent off in 2003 from a 5th grader with the initials J.T.S. from Greenwood S.C. . The 5th grader who sent this message should be approximately 25 years of age.

Please help me find this person!?”

