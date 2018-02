SCAHOF 2018 Class Includes Allen, Meyer - Former basketball star Ray Allen has been elected to the South Carolina Athletic Hall Of Fame

Monday’s High School Basketball - Woodmont and Wade Hampton advanced to the 5A upper state girls final

Fergie’s NBA All-Star Game national anthem confuses, amuses - Fergie tried something different with her national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game, and not everybody was cheering.

What it’s like to be an Olympian’s parent - What's it like to be the parent of a kid who is the best of the best in the eyes of the world?

Duke Downs Clemson - Tigers can't overcome late deficit, cold outside shooting

USC Women Cruise Past Kentucky - Wilson scores 29 in second to last regular season home game

Austin Dillon takes No. 3 back to victory lane at Daytona 500 - Austin Dillon drove the iconic car number made famous by Dale Earnhardt to the win 17 years to the day the Hall of Famer was killed in an ac…