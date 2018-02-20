Ol’ Roy, Kibbles ‘N Bits, others recalled for euthanasia drug

(WATE) – Stores removed more than 31 varieties of dog food from their shelves after an investigation found the food contained the euthanasia drug pentobarbital.

After the investigation conducted by WJLA in Washington, DC made the discovery, Smucker’s, the company that owns most of the brands in question, announced a voluntary recall of products, including Gravy Train, Kibbles ‘N BIts, Skippy and Ol’ Roy lines of canned food.

Retailers across the country, including Walmart, removed the products from their stores.

Although the levels of pentobarbital were not lethal, under federal law, it is not allowed at any level, and never on animals intended for food.

“Where did it come from?” said Dr Nicholas Dodman, veterinarian and former Director of the Tufts University Animal Behavior Program, to WJLA. “If they don’t like the explanation that it’s coming from animals that have been euthanized, what is their explanation as to how it gets in there?”

The list of recalled dog food is as follows:

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with T-Bone Flavor Chunks – UPC: 7910052541

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Strips – UPC: 7910052542

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Lamb and Rice Chunks – UPC: 7910052543

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Chunks – UPC: 7910034417

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Chicken Chunks – UPC: 7910034418

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy Stew – UPC: 7910051933

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chicken, Beef & Liver Medley – UPC: 7910051934

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy with Beef Chunks – UPC: 7910034417

Gravy Train 22 oz. with Chicken Chunks – UPC: 7910051645

Gravy Train 22 oz. with Beef Chunks – UPC: 7910051647

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Burger Bacon Cheese and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety 12-Pack – UPC: 7910010377; 7910010378

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Meatball Pasta and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety Pack – UPC: 7910010382; 7910048367; 7910010378

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Burger Bacon Cheese and Beef Vegetable Variety Pack – UPC: 7910010380; 7910010377; 7910010375

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Wet Variety Pack – UPC: 791001037; 7910048367

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetable in Gravy – UPC: 7910010375

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetable in Gravy – UPC: 7910010378

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy – UPC: 7910010380

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts in Gravy with Beef & Bone Marrow – UPC: 7910071860

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts with Burgers & Cheese Bits – UPC: 7910050243

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Smoky Turkey & Bacon – UPC: 7910050246

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef & Chicken – UPC: 7910050247

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy 3 in 1 Chicken, Beef & Liver – UPC: 7910050248

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy Chunky Stew – UPC: 7910050249

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Chicken – UPC: 7910050244

Skippy 13.2 oz, Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef – UPC: 7910050250

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Beef – UPC: 7910050245

Ol’ Roy 13.2 oz Turkey Bacon Strips – UPC: 8113117570

Smucker’s encourages pet owners with questions or concerns about this situation to contact the company by telephone 800-828-9980 or via email them at http://www.bigheartpet.com/Contact/ContactUs.aspx.