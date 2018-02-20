Polk Co. H.S. students hold walk-out to protest mass shootings

POLK COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – A group of about 50 students participated in a walk-out at Polk County High School Tuesday morning.

According to the Times-News, the walk-out was to protest the mass shootings happening in schools across the country.

On Tuesday, the students walked to the entrance of the school next to Highway 108, with some holding signs saying, “#enough.”

All grades at the high school were represented in the walk-out, and the event last about 20 minutes before students returned to class, according to Times-News.