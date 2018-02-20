SCAHOF 2018 Class Includes Allen, Meyer

South Carolina Athletic Hall Of Fame

COLUMBIA, SC – Two former basketball greats in Ray Allen of Hillcrest High in Dalzell and Casey Manning of Dillon and the University of South Carolina, highlight the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.

The Class of 2018 also consists of Clemson wrestler Sammie Henson, USC baseball player Drew Meyer, SC State athlete Sam Goodwin, UCLA basketball star Kenny Washington of Beaufort and marathon swimmer Kathleen Wilson.

The seven individuals will be forever enshrined with the state’s highest athletic honor on May 14 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Tickets (table of eight for $600) and program sponsorships are available by calling the SCAHOF office at 803/779-0905. The event, which includes a reception and dinner, begins at 5:30 p.m.

The SCAHOF Banquet is the largest annual celebration of Palmetto State sports stars under one roof. The traditional introduction of past inductees is but one of the event’s highlights.