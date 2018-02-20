Spartanburg sheriff sends message about school threats

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – During an unrelated new conference Tuesday afternoon, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright ended with a message to students and schools about school threats.

Wright said the sheriff’s office takes all threats very seriously.

“If you are 13, 14, 15 and up and want to post something on Snapchat and think no one will know, you might see my ugly mug coming to your door and put handcuffs on you,” he said.

Wright said schools also should not worry about their reputation as a school, but rather be open about things that take place at the school with local law enforcement.

“It is time for our schools — all schools all over the country, not just here — to stop worrying about your reputation and let law enforcement help you,” he said. “Because when you don’t tell us that these things are going on, and it happens, and then we find out you know about it and nothings been really done, where does it lead us? It leads us back to peg one.”

“We’re doing the best we can because we love our babies and we’re going to do whatever it takes to protect them. I mean, whatever it takes,” Wright said.