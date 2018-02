SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies have responded to the DMV on Fairforest Road in reference to a suspicious package.

DMV employees noticed an older style briefcase sitting on the floor at the Station 1 counter.

Sheriff’s office officials said they do no know where the briefcase came from.

The building was evacuated as a precaution and deputies are standing by for bomb units to arrive at the scene and remove the suspicious package.