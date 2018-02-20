Teen arrested for making threats at Hillcrest H.S., police say

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly made threats of harming people at an area high school.

According to a police department news release, Richard Bumbalough, a Hillcrest High School student, was charged after he reportedly communicated the threats of harming people on school grounds in the parking lot of the school.

Simpsonville police said no students or faculty were harmed and the school continued to operate as normal.

According to the release, no weapon was found in relation to any of the threats.

Bumbalough was arrested and charged with disturbing school.