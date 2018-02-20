Upstate counties look to sue over opioid crisis

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Council voted unanimously to hire a lawyer to look into the impact of the opioid epidemic on its residents.

Attorney John White of Spartanburg will investigate the crisis and determine if there’s a case to be made against the manufacturers of some opioids.

County council member Joe Dill told us that this is a pro-bono case and that White will split any settlement from a potential lawsuit with the county.

The county would get 75 percent and White would get 5 percent.

Spartanburg County also voted last night to file a lawsuit against any party believed to be responsible for the opioid epidemic in the county.

Chairman Jeff Horton said the county plans to allocate proceeds from the lawsuit to fund existing initiatives and create new programs to tackle this crisis, including funding for treatment initiatives, funding for partnership with law enforcement and funding for community education programs.

Anderson County is also considering legal action.