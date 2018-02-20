‘We were handling fentanyl and we didn’t even know it’: Pickens County trains for deadly opioid showing up in the community

PICKENS COUNTY, SC – It’s a drug so powerful, even a milligram can kill someone.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is renewing efforts to train first responders on how to handle fentanyl.

According to Sheriff Rick Clark, the drug has been showing up in the county more often in the past few months than it has in recent years.

According to incident reports, deputies responded to two drug-related calls over the past four months where fentanyl was found mixed with other substances.

It wasn’t until the drugs were seized and sent to SLED in Columbia, however, that law enforcement was notified.

SLED results showed the evidence tested positive for the synthetic opioid.

“We were handling fentanyl and we didn’t even know it yet,” explained Sheriff Clark.

The drugs were sent back to Pickens County in hazard bags.

“The deputy that answered that call, they could have been made sick or maybe even died if it had been spread much further.”

In order to prevent future surprises, the Sheriff’s office is now purchasing thicker gloves, face masks and Narcan for every deputy.

Sheriff Clark is also training local fire departments about what to look out for.

“Instead of looking out for our personal safety with guns or knives or that threat coming at us, now our threat may be what we breathe in or what gets on our skin,” he explained.

In the past two years, South Carolina saw an increase in fentanyl cases by roughly 800%.

According to SLED, there were 45 cases reported in 2015, followed by a spike of 365 reported in 2017.

“It’s very scary that people will do this, knowing the dangers of what these drugs can do to them,” said Michael Marling, EMS Director of Pickens County.

Marling added that everyone needs to be aware of the drug.

“It may give you that high that you’re looking for but this can kill you,” said Sheriff Clark.