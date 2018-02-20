Wellford woman gets 24 months, 1 day in prison for forging prescriptions

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A Wellford woman was sentenced to 24 months and one day in prison on Tuesday on identify theft and fraud charges.

According to a news release, Felicia L. Prysock, 41, was sentenced on aggravated identify theft and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud charges, and was also ordered restitution to Medicaid of $1,132.12.

Evidence presented revealed that Prysock reportedly filled 10 different prescriptions forged in the names of a doctor and her children and had Medicaid pay for them between July 2016 and April 2017.

According to the release, the prescriptions were for schedule II opioids, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone and adderall.