New Gastrolounge Will Have Your Taste Buds Screaming ‘Encore!’ - The owners of On The Roxx and The ’05 have opened a new restaurant concept in downtown Greenville that specializes in small plates, cocktail…

What’s Brewing February 19, 2018 - In tonight's What's Brewing, Fergie sings anthem, Sally Field is playing matchmaker between Adam Rippon and her son, several local James Bea…

Bluegrass Band “Backline” - On the Music Scene tonight, "Backline", a bluegrass band from Spartanburg has a CD release party coming up and they join us to tell you wher…

“Tinis and Tapas” - On the Social Scene tonight, "Tinis and Tapas" is coming up this Saturday night at the Spartanburg Marriott! It's an event that raises money…

New Pet Store in Greenville Focuses on Fresh Food - With freshly made dog and cat food and treats made in house, there’s a new specialty pet store in Greenville! Jennifer Martin takes us insid…

Phat Lip Performs - You can catch Phat Lip and friends tonight at 9pm at Gottrocks here in Greenville and at The Firmament on March second.

“The Firmament” - On the Music Scene tonight, there's a new mid-sized music venue in the Upstate! Andrew Peek is here to tell us about "The Firmament" which i…

What’s Brewing February 15, 2018 - In tonight's What's Brewing, Mrs. Obama's playlist for husband, Hobby Lobby challenge, twins dressed as Olympians, Aly Raisman featured in S…