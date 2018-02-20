Wofford Falls to UNCG, 76-66

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID) – The Wofford men’s basketball team fell 76-66 to UNCG on Tuesday night in Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. With the loss, Wofford falls to 19-10 on the season and 10-6 in Southern Conference play, while UNCG improves to 22-7 overall and 13-3 in conference action, sweeping the regular season meetings. The loss was just Wofford’s third of the season at home (12-3).

Fletcher Magee, the SoCon Player of the Week, led Wofford with 20 points. He was 7-17 (41.2%) from the field, 4-10 from three and 20 from the line. Nathan Hoover followed with 16 points, five rebounds and three steals. Cameron Jackson joined the pair in double-digits with 14 points and a team high six rebounds. The junior was 7-9 from the field and added two blocks. Storm Murphy led with five assists.

Tied 10-10, UNCG used a 13-4 run to jump out to a 23-14 lead. Wofford answer with a run of its own as the Terriers pulled within one, 27-26, before Jackson dunked the ball on a pass from Murphy to put Wofford out in front 28-27 with 3:24 left in the half. UNCG responded with a three on the opposite end to go up two, and the teams traded baskets to end the half, though UNCG went into the locker room up 36-33.

Magee hit a three a minute and a half into the contest to put Wofford up 38-36, but again, UNCG answered with one of their own. The game remained close until Garrett Collins hit a three that pushed the Spartans lead to seven, 59-52, with eight minutes to go. A layup by Magee cut it to four, 63-59, but a three by Alonso in response held Wofford at bay and allowed the Spartans to pull away for the 76-66 victory.

Wofford shot 41.1% from the floor – 50% in the first half before cooling off and shooting just 35.3% in the second half. The Spartans, in comparison, shot 50% in the second half and finished 46.8% in the game. UNCG outrebounded Wofford 41-31, including 15-8 on the offensive end, though the Terriers held the Spartans to just 11 second chance points.

The Terriers head on the road for the next contest, Wofford’s final road game of the season, and face ETSU who sits atop the conference. Wofford concludes the regular season at home on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. against Mercer. Fans, please note the 2 p.m. start time is a change from the originally scheduled 7 p.m.