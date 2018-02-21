1 found with gunshot wound in Spartanburg, police say

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – One person was found shot Tuesday evening in Spartanburg.

According to a Spartanburg Police Department report, officers responded to the area on a shots fired call around 7:10 p.m., which was later upgraded to a shooting call.

Officers were waved down by two men at the intersection of North Vernon Street and South Cleveland Park and they made contact with the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his right forearm, and it appeared to be broken.

The shooting victim and the other man with him told police they were near Folsom Street when he heard shots and started running.

The two men later told police they did not know their exact location whenever the shots were fired.

According to the report, the shooting victim said he did not know the suspects, and did not know if they were on foot or if they were in a vehicle being chased.

Dispatch reported to police that there were several calls for a check of shots around the Fulton Avenue area.

When officers responded to that area, they did not locate any shell casing or see any signs of shots being fired.

The shooting victim was taken by Spartanburg EMS to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.