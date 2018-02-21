2 hurt in big rig crash on Hwy 418

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say two people are in the hospital after a head-on crash in Simpsonville.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 418 near Fork Shoals Road.

The highway remained blocked hours later. Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol said all lanes are expected to reopen by 1:30 p.m.

Hovis said the driver of a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit a tractor trailer traveling west on Highway 418.

A passenger in the pickup truck and the driver of the tractor trailer were both taken to area hospitals.

Troopers say their injuries are not life threatening.

The crash remains under investigation as of Wednesday morning.

