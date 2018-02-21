2 students charged school threats in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Two high school students have been charged with Disturbing School and others were suspended after threats in Oconee County.

According to the School District of Oconee County, several middle and high schools in that county spent a large portion of their day dealing with the threats and rumors of school violence.

The district says none of the threats were credible but the students have been charged while several others were suspended for violating district behavior code.

“School and law enforcement officials will continue to vigilantly investigate threats of violence and will prosecute individuals guilty of making or spreading threats within the school community,” said the district in a statement posted to their website.

The district did not release specific information regarding the threats.