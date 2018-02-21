Anderson basketball academy owner pleads guilty to visa fraud

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The owner of an Anderson-based basketball academy pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit visa fraud.

48-year-old Michael A. Rawson and other associates made false statements to get an L1 Visa to aid in the establishment of his for-profit basketball academy 22ft Basketball Academy, according to the US Department of Justice.

The visas allowed for transfers within the company between 22ft Dutch in Europe and the company in Anderson.

Rawson made false statements stating that 22ft Dutch would remain in operation after he immigrated to the US to work with the company in Anderson. The Department of Justice says 22ft Dutch ceased business while Rawson was in the US and that there could be no legitimate intra-company transfer.

Rawson faces up to five years in prison and/or a fine of $250,000.

22ft Academy was a basketball program that allowed high school aged athletes, primarily from Europe, to live and train in the United States.

The academy was known to help players go “pro” while getting a “Christian education.”