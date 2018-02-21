Arizona adoptive parents accused of locking children in rooms without food, water

PIMA COUNTY, AZ (KRON) — Two adoptive parents from Arizona have been arrested on charges of child abuse after one of the children escaped.

Pima County authorities say the four children in their care had limited access to food, water and light.

They were also kept in bedrooms that locked from the outside.

One of the children escaped through a bedroom window and went to a local business, asking to use a telephone.

The Sheriff’s Department was contacted and they took the child back to the house.

Benito and Carol Gutierrez were arrested and booked into an Adult Detention Center.