Billy Graham’s granddaughter responds to his death

(WSPA) – Billy Graham’s family knew this day was coming, but his granddaughter told us on Wednesday that his death was still a shock.

Jerushah Armfield and his other 19 grandkids called Rev. Graham “Daddy Bill.”

“He was the same person talking to me about my school program, as he was fielding phone calls from the President of the United States,” Armfield said.

Some would say Billy Graham was America’s Pastor, but to Armfield he was her grandfather.

“I don’t think I experienced lack of a grandfather figure,” she said.

“He was friends to every president from long before I was born and just a real spirit of unity for this country,” Armfield said.

She said his passing, though, still came as a shock.

“It’s joyous for him, just sad for us,” Armfield said.

Looking back, she said he was a humble man and remembered his comments after the opening of his library in Charlotte.

“They wheeled him through it and asked him really anticipating ‘what did you think?'” Armfield said. “And he responded kinda disappointed, ‘it’s okay.’ They were like, ‘oh no, what’s wrong?’ And he said ‘there’s so much Billy and not enough Jesus.'”

As the mourning process begins, the legacy he leaves behind will not be lost.

“The world lost what I would believe is the last of his kind,” Armfield said. “They can just sense the authenticity of who he was.”