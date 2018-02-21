Bon Secours, Mercy Health systems announce plan to merge

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Bon Secours Health System and Mercy Health announced Wednesday their plans to merge, which would create one of the largest health systems in the country.

According to a joint news release from both Bon Secours and Mercy Health, the merger of the two systems — which are both Catholic health ministries — would span seven states in the eastern half of the U.S.

“As consumers grapple with the implications of Health Care Reform in a dynamic marketplace, Mercy Health and Bon Secours share a vision to improve the health of the communities we serve as the low-cost, high-value provider,” John M. Starcher, Jr., Mercy Health’s president and CEO, said. “Working together, our strong faith-based heritage fuels our mutual focus to provide efficient and effective health care for each patient who comes through our doors.”

According to the release, the merger would create the fifth largest Catholic health system in country.

“The mission, vision, values and geographic service ares of Bon Secours and Mercy Health are remarkably well-aligned and highly complementary,” Richard J. Statuto, president and CEO of Bon Secours Health System, said. “This merger strengthens our shared commitment to improve population health, eliminate health disparities, build strength to address social determinants of health, and invest heavily in innovating our approaches to health care.”