Crew catches 2 sharks in 5 minutes off SC coast

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – A two-man crew hooked two great white sharks within a span of five minutes off the coast of South Carolina.

The Island Packet reports Outcast Sport Fishing Charter Captain Chip Michalove says he and a friend were a few miles off Hilton Head Island on Monday when a 10-foot shark caught the line, spitting the hook after a brief struggle.

Michalove says a “massive” 16-foot, 3,000-pound female shark took the bite within five minutes.

The size of the shark necessitated a call for backup. Michalove, who works with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy in Massachusetts, placed an acoustic tag on the shark’s fin so scientists can track her.

Michalove says it’s not unusual to catch multiple sharks in one day, but that it’s not often they’re found so close together.