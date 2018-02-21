Furman Rolls Past VMI on Senior Night, 76-54

Greenville, S.C. (Furman SID) — Andrew Brown scored 15 points to lead four Paladins in double figures as Furman secured back-to-back 20-win seasons and gained sole possession of third place in the Southern Conference with a 76-54 victory over the VMI Keydets on Senior Night at Timmons Arena Tuesday evening.

With its fourth consecutive win, Furman improved to 20-9 overall and 11-5 in the SoCon, while VMI dropped to 8-19 overall and 3-13 in league play. The Paladins notched back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since the 1978-79 and 1979-80 teams accomplished the feat. The 22-point triumph over the Keydets marked the 73rd victory for Furman’s senior class of Geoff Beans, John Davis III, Daniel Fowler and Devin Sibley, which is tied for the second most wins over a four-year period since freshman were declared eligible in the early 1970’s.

Trailing 18-15 with under nine minutes to play in the first half, sophomore Jordan Lyons scored nine of the next 11 points, including a four-point play, to key a 19-1 Paladin run that helped Furman to a 34-19 lead on Clay Mounce‘s basket with 2:44 left in the half.

After VMI trimmed the Furman lead to 34-26 at intermission, the Paladins opened the second half on a 20-5 run to build a 54-31 advantage on Alex Hunter‘s three-point play with 13:28 left in the game.

Furman shot 51.8% for the night and connected on 11-of-26 three-point attempts, while holding a 34-16 scoring edge in the paint and commanding 25-4 edge in points off of turnovers.

Brown hit five of his six shots, including 3-of-4 behind the arc, to lead the team in scoring while Fowler and Lyons tallied 12 points apiece. Sibley chipped in 10 points and a game-high nine rebounds.

The Paladins held VMI to 31.1% shooting and limited the Keydet’s leading scorer Bubba Parham to only three points. Jordan Ratliffe came off of the bench to pace the Keydets with 10 points.

The Paladins conclude the regular season with a trip to Western Carolina on Friday at 7 p.m. before they travel to Johnson City, Tenn., to face ETSU on Sunday at 2 p.m. Both games will be streamed live on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app. Fans can listen to the broadcast on FoxSports 1440AM, thru the TuneIn Radio App and on StretchAudio at FurmanPaladins.com.