I-85S to be detoured at I-385 overnight for bridge demolition

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Interstate 85 southbound at Interstate 385 will be detoured overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning for bridge demolition.

Drivers on I-85 southbound will be detoured on to I-385 northbound then to Roper Mountain Road and then back on to I-385 southbound then on to I-85 southbound.

South Carolina Highway Patrol will be directing traffic at the traffic lights on Roper Mountain Road.

The detour will be in place from 11:00pm to 5:00am.

Two bridges will be partially demolished over I-85 southbound for the duration of the detour, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.