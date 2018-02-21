Man accused in Rutherford Road shooting turns self in to police

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The sixth suspect in connection to a shooting on Rutherford Road earlier this month turned himself into police Wednesday afternoon.

According to Greenville Police Department news release, around 2 p.m. Quavon Deshay Edmunds, 21, surrendered to police at the Law Enforcement Center accompanied by his attorney.

On Tuesday, Edmunds was identified by investigators as the gunman in the Feb. 7 shooting on Rutherford Road at North Main Street, which left one victim in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

The driver of a vehicle was shot in the head and a passenger in the victim’s vehicle was able to guide their vehicle to a nearby parking lot where it crashed.

Police said at the time that two people were detained at the vehicles, two others were captured after a brief chase and one person was taken into custody after a hit-and-run.

Edmunds was identified as the gunman on Tuesday.

According to a GPD news release, investigators determined that the shooting incident was in retaliation after the accused’s house was burglarized earlier that day.

Edmunds was served with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

He was scheduled to appear in Municipal Court on Thursday at 3 p.m.

GPD’s Johnathan Bragg said four suspects are out on bond, are on house arrest and are under electronic monitoring, and are being monitored closely.

They are:

Curtis Lee Collins, 19

Damous Chavon Beasley, 22

Xavier Miguel Concepcion, 22

Justin Dashun Miller, 22

A fifth suspect Jaquan Devonta Dodd, 18, had his bond set at $7500.