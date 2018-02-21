Man sentenced on child sex crimes in Pickens Co.

PICKENS, SC (WSPA) – A Pickens Co. man has been sentenced to 22 years for sex crimes against a 15 year old, according to Solicitor Walt Wilkins.

Tony Calhoun Fulmer, 67, pled guilty on Feb. 21 to Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor Second Degree and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Second Degree, according to a release from the solicitor’s office.

He will have to serve 85% of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Prosecutors say Fulmer sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions at his home between April 2016 and Jan 2017.

The victim was 15 years old at the time.

Deputies found explicit photos and videos of the victim on Fulmer’s computer.