Owner of Upstate garage building company accused of taking money, faileding to do the job

Upstate customers of a local garage construction business have lost tens of thousands of dollars after they say the company requested upfront payments and never finished the work.

The Better Business Bureau says it has 6 complaints so far against Custom Steel Garage Builders, totaling more than $65,000 in loses.

And it doesn’t stop there. Reports in other parts of the Carolinas show the owner, James Morris, has a pattern of doing this, and then closing shop, only to open a new company in a different name.

Guillermo Camacho says he lost $12,000, most of which was supposed to go towards supplies.

“He was a great sweet talkers, you know, real smooth, presented everything in order how you wanted it, gave you everything you needed,” he told 7News about Morris.

Lee Carman, who lost $600 when his garage was never completed, says what really makes him upset is how Morris pretended to be an honest man.

“He tells you how trustworthy he is, what a good christian man he is, and that he built his business on trust and loyalty,” said Carman.

Tammy Dankovich with the Better Business Bureau of the Upstate says the complaints all have a similar pattern.

“He starts the garage, gets their money, and then he’s gone and he doesn’t finish anything,” said Dankovich.

And he’s done it before in North Carolina. WRAL-TV in Raleigh reported in 2010 that Morris would change the name of his company as he piled up 15 complaints there.

His clients aren’t the only ones who lost money. Morris had rented a building on Black Snake Road in Easley. But his landlord says, when he disappeared he had failed to pay $7000 in rent.

After he didn’t return our calls, we used a different phone and got through, but he hung up.

Later, 7News got an email that stated “The business has closed. The owner has had acute heart failure and has filed bankruptcy.”

His clients who have lost money say they are very used to hearing excuses that dug at your heartstrings like the death of a family member and economic hardship.

Both Carman and Camacho may not be confident they’ll ever see their money again, but they are hopeful the pattern of deception will end with their warning.

The BBB says to protect yourself from this scam, check to see how long a company has been in business, and get a copy of their license with the state. When at all possible, never pay for any services upfront.