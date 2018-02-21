Panthers hire Marty Hurney as general manager for a second time

CHARLOTTE (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers have named Marty Hurney as the team’s general manager for a second time.

He has served as the NFL franchise’s interim general manager since late July following the departure of Dave Gettleman.

“Marty’s guidance and vision helped build the foundation for this team, and his work this season was instrumental in returning the team to the playoffs, ” said Panthers chief Operating Officer Tina Becker in a written statement. “We believe he will continue to craft a roster that will win games and contend for a championship.”

This is the second time Hunrey has served as general manager of the Panthers. He held the job previously from 2002-2012 after spending four years with the franchise.

Hurney’s last two first-round draft choices as general manager were quarterback Cam Newton in 2011 and linebacker Luke Kuechly in 2012.

"I have always felt a strong connection to this organization and viewed this job as one of the very best in the NFL because of the people here." pic.twitter.com/P7YuF5OUzH — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 21, 2018