Pastor Don Wilton talks of his friendship with Bill Graham, his legacy

(WSPA) – On Wednesday, an Upstate pastor who knew Billy Graham well spoke out about the impact and legacy he leaves behind.

First Baptist Spartanburg Pastor Don Wilton told us that Billy Graham was a close friend and an even bigger mentor.

As he was driving to North Carolina to be with the Graham family, he told us he remembered some of the first crusades where he met him in Scotland in the 1980s, and then 25 years ago when Graham invited him to visit his family in North Carolina.

Wilton said those moments with Graham were benchmarks in his own life and just another part of the legacy he leaves behind.

“You can be used by God as well. God uses ordinary men and women to do extraordinary things,” Wilton said. “At this very moment I should be sitting with Dr. Graham having lunch with him, but God decided he wanted to have lunch with Mr. Graham today.”

He said, “of course, he’s by no means lost. We know exactly where he is now and his legacy will live on and on and on, and it’s a legacy of faith and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Wilton said this morning that Graham had a royal escort into Heaven and it was something he had been waiting to happen for a long time.

But even though he’s gone, Wilton said he will always remember the good times the two had together.

From eating dinner, to laughing over a good joke, the times they spent as friends looking out over the Blue Ridge Mountains will always be held close to Wilton’s heart.